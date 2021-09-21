You gotta be kidding! Mountain goat gores to death a grizzly bear in Canadian Rockies

The predator became the prey in the Canadian Rockies as a grizzly bear looking for its next meal was killed by a mountain goat's 'dagger-like horns'.

The gored bear was discovered by a hiker close to the Burgess Pass trail near Field, British Columbia, on September 4.

An autopsy suggested that the goat killed the 154-pound grizzly after piecing the bear's armpits and neck.

David Laskin, a Parks Canada wildlife ecologist, told The Guardian that grizzly bears often 'focus on the head, the back of the neck and shoulders of the prey' when they attack.

'This attack usually comes from above,' Laskin said. 'The defensive response of a mountain goat would be to protect itself using its sharp horns.'

Mountain goats, which can weigh up to 275 pounds, are known for thick white coats and intimidating black horns that can reach nearly 12 inches.

They mostly journey along high altitude cliffs, rarely deviating from their mountainside habitats. However, the grazing range of mountain goats can sometimes intersect with grizzlies, resulting in fatal encounters.

'Grizzly bear predation on mountain goats is relatively common. But this is the first case my colleague and I have ever seen,' said Laskin.

Laskin added that while rare, this isn't the first time a mountain goat has killed a bear.

'This has definitely been interesting – and a reminder that nature is full of surprises,' he said.

To prevent predators from feeding off the carcass, the dead bear was airlifted later that day.