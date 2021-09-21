State extends funding for monoclonal infusion at Bothwell
Pettis County added 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 12, bringing the total number of cases to 6,942, according to the Pettis County Health Center. According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website is reporting Pettis County has a positivity rate of 10.7% for the past seven days, which is a decrease from 13.1% for the last week with PCR testing.www.sedaliademocrat.com
