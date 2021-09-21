CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Crash Reports Sept. 21

By Chris Howell, chrish@sedaliademocrat.com
Sedalia Democrat
 8 days ago

16-year-old California, Missouri boy in serious condition after Moniteau crash. A 16-year-old male is in serious condition after a 4:55 p.m. Friday crash in Moniteau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, he was headed south on state Route 87 south of Shalom Drive in a 2007 Dodge Caliber when he crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the roadway across the driveway, and became airborne. The vehicle then struck a utility pole, a fence and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.

www.sedaliademocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Moniteau County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
California, MO
City
Saint Clair, MO
City
Sedalia, MO
State
Iowa State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Moniteau County, MO
Accidents
County
Morgan County, MO
County
Pettis County, MO
California, MO
Crime & Safety
Pettis County, MO
Accidents
Morgan County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Moniteau County, MO
Morgan County, MO
Accidents
City
Osage Beach, MO
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary

Comments / 0

Community Policy