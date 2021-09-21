Crash Reports Sept. 21
16-year-old California, Missouri boy in serious condition after Moniteau crash. A 16-year-old male is in serious condition after a 4:55 p.m. Friday crash in Moniteau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, he was headed south on state Route 87 south of Shalom Drive in a 2007 Dodge Caliber when he crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the roadway across the driveway, and became airborne. The vehicle then struck a utility pole, a fence and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.www.sedaliademocrat.com
