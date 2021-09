Leaders believe covid surge may be peaking, but worst effects may continue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths. New numbers released Thursday put overall deaths at 3,492 including a 97-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Taylor County, a 57-year old male from McDowell County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 53-year old male from Nicholas County, a 59-year old male from Marshall County, a 65-year old female from McDowell County, a 75-year old female from Mason County, an 89-year old male from Morgan County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Harrison County, a 59-year old male from Jefferson County, a 79-year old male from Lincoln County, a 57-year old male from Marshall County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 53-year old male from Pleasants County, a 59-year old male from Taylor County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Wirt County, a 64-year old female from Mason County, an 86-year old female from Braxton County, and a 90-year old male from Cabell County.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO