Former White House Chef Reveals The Sweets Barack Obama Liked To Eat - Exclusive
When you think of what former President Barack Obama enjoyed noshing on while at the White House, you probably don't immediately think of desserts. After all, he and his wife Michelle Obama are known for starting programs like Let's Move! with the goal of solving the issue of childhood obesity. But just because they encouraged healthy eating, doesn't mean they don't enjoy sweets every so often. Let's be honest, most of us do.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0