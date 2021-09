Zia Park Entries, Monday September 27th, 2021

Andy Murray cruised through to the second round of the San Diego Open with a straight sets win over AmericanDenis Kudla on Tuesday.The 34-year-old Murray, given a wild card entry into the hard-court tournament, beat the 94th-ranked Kudla 6-3 6-2 in a match lasting just 69 minutes.The Scot, currently ranked 109th, will now face a challenging second round match against Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud the world number 10.Murray arrived in San Diego after reaching the quarter-finals at the Moselle Open in Metz last week, his best finish in seven tournaments since his latest comeback in June after lengthy...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO