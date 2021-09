Bitcoin has gotten some wild, and not so wild, predictions from analysts recently. The growth of the digital currency this year has led some analysts to predict that the digital asset was not done growing just yet. One thing has mostly remained constant across the predictions. The value that bitcoin carries cannot be denied. Bitcoin has made its mark in financial markets as a store of value and has been touted as digital gold ever since the asset began to gain notoriety.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO