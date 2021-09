WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Michael Sussmann, a lawyer who worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, for allegedly making false statements to the FBI about research he shared regarding a supposed connection between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. The indictment comes out of the years-long investigation by John Durham, a federal prosecutor appointed by the Justice Department during Trump’s presidency to probe the FBI’s own investigation into connections between Donald Trump and Russia. Sussmann worked as a partner at Perkins Coie, a prominent law firm that has represented many Democratic campaigns as well as the Democratic...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO