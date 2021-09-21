CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA VIPER rover and Astrobotic Griffin lander select moon landing site for 2023

By Justin Davenport
NASASpaceFlight.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASA VIPER rover – a precursor mission to human landings in the south polar region of the Moon, and a mission started in 2019 under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program – has had its landing site selected for its 2023 mission. The rover, known as the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, is now scheduled to land west of Nobile Crater in the lunar south polar region sometime in late 2023 after its launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

