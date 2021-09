Welcome to Friday, everyone! Let’s celebrate this first weekend of fall with a look at our top stories. Two days after a judge tossed out eight counts of which former mayor Jasiel Correia II was convicted, the government made it clear it’s still seeking financial justice for the victims of the SnoOwl investment scheme — in fact, asking that Correia repay even more than it had requested before the acquittals. How can the government ask for restitution if he’s been acquitted of these counts? Read on for more details.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO