Public Radio Veteran Adriene Hill to Lead California Statewide Regional Newsroom

NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, CA and WASHINGTON, D.C., September 21, 2021 — Adriene Hill, longtime and pioneering public radio journalist, has been hired to lead the California Regional Newsroom, a public radio collaboration among KQED, KPBS, CapRadio, KPCC/LAist, KCRW, along with NPR as the statewide newsroom's national partner. Hill will be based in Los Angeles and serve as the managing editor of the regional newsroom.

