Saved by the $3.5 Billion U.S. Budget Package: a Gigaton of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

By James Brasuell
PLANetizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers at the Rhodium Group has calculated the greenhouse gas emissions at stake in the $3.5 trillion, ten-year budget package currently under consideration in Congress (a package which includes the $550 billion in new spending included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Recent work on the...

RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Report: SEEM alternatives would save $100 billion, cut more emissions

An energy market proposed by Southern utilities would produce the lowest cost savings and emission reductions of available options, and would imperil decarbonization goals, according to a new report. The study -- conducted by Vibrant Clean Energy on behalf of the American Council on Renewable Energy -- compared the proposed...
Daily Comet

Letter: $3.5 trillion budget bill would harm oil and gas industry

Editor's note: This letter has been corrected by the author, who initially said the group opposed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The group doesn't oppose that bill. The U.S. Congress is currently considering a $3.5 trillion budget bill that includes punitive tax and policy measures that will harm American workers and consumers and increase our dependence on foreign energy.
San Francisco Chronicle

U.S. hands Big Oil $20 billion a year to spew greenhouse gases. Congress needs to cut off the tap

Each year, Big Oil receives more than $20.5 billion a year in federal and state subsidies. Many of these subsidies are holdovers from another century, enacted when the industry was first getting on its feet. One of the largest, a tax deduction for drilling oil wells, dates to 1913. Then there’s the tar sands loophole, which gives a tax break to companies that import or produce tar sands oil, which is one of the dirtiest fuels on Earth.
kitco.com

IAMGOLD commits to net negative greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The first global target relates to reductions in Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect - energy) GHG...
Tulsa World

ONEOK targets 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Tulsa-based ONEOK announced this week a companywide emission reduction target for greenhouse gas (GHG). The energy firm expects to achieve an absolute 30% reduction, or 2.2 million metric tons (MMT), of its combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030, compared with 2019 base-year levels. “ONEOK has a long...
meatpoultry.com

Vilsack: US moving forward with net zero greenhouse gas emissions plan

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The United States is assuming a leadership role in discussions on how the world might best reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack told in-person and virtual participants in the Ag Outlook Forum organized by the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City and Agri-Pulse Communications Inc., and held Sept. 20 in Kansas City.
arcamax.com

Pennsylvania releases climate action plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions

PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Wednesday issued a climate plan for 2021 that notes the state’s average temperature has risen nearly 2 degrees since 1900 — most of it in the past 20 years — and is likely to feature more warmth, flooding and extreme weather events unless greenhouse gas emissions are lowered.
marketplace.org

More companies pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

World leaders convene this week in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, and climate change is front and center on the agenda. The U.N. recently released yet another report warning of catastrophic warming if countries don’t do a lot more to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions — and soon.
etftrends.com

Budget Bill in Congress Could Reduce Emissions by 1 Billion Tons Per Year

The budget bill that is currently being proposed by Democrats in Congress contains six provisions that collectively could reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the U.S. by 1 billion tons a year by 2030 according to an analysis by the Rhodium Group, a nonpartisan organization, reported CNN. The findings align with...
marcellusdrilling.com

Here’s Exactly How $3.5T Budget Bill Will Harm Oil & Gas

The so-called budget reconciliation bill Democrats are trying to force through Congress against the will of the American public, a $3.5 trillion monstrosity, will do great harm to the oil and gas industry. On Monday we told you that 130 energy, manufacturing, business, and labor trade organizations, led by the American Petroleum Institute, are sounding the alarm about the methane tax that’s part of the bill (see Oil & Gas Groups Sound the Alarm on Democrats’ Methane Tax). There’s even more in the budget bill that takes direct aim at oil and gas. We have an excellent article that describes in layman’s language exactly how the bill will hurt oil and gas…
Fast Company

This Al Gore-backed project found that we’re seriously undercounting greenhouse gas emissions

To tackle climate change, the world needs to know exactly where greenhouse gas emissions are coming from. But most of the data that exists today relies on self-reported numbers from polluters, and it’s often years out of date. A new platform uses satellites, sensors, and AI to directly measure emissions independently—and it’s finding that some sectors are seriously undercounting the problem.
Harvard Health

The Real Effects of Mandatory CSR Disclosure on Emissions: Evidence from the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program

Lavender Yang is a PhD candidate in Accounting, Nicholas Z. Muller is the Lester and Judith Lave Professor of Economics, Engineering, and Public Policy, and Pierre Jinghong Liang is Professor of Accounting, all at Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
