Saved by the $3.5 Billion U.S. Budget Package: a Gigaton of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The so-called budget reconciliation bill Democrats are trying to force through Congress against the will of the American public, a $3.5 trillion monstrosity, will do great harm to the oil and gas industry. On Monday we told you that 130 energy, manufacturing, business, and labor trade organizations, led by the American Petroleum Institute, are sounding the alarm about the methane tax that’s part of the bill (see Oil & Gas Groups Sound the Alarm on Democrats’ Methane Tax). There’s even more in the budget bill that takes direct aim at oil and gas. We have an excellent article that describes in layman’s language exactly how the bill will hurt oil and gas…

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO