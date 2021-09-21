Democrats aren't worried enough about losing elections the old-fashioned way
President Biden's terrible August has given way to a miserable September. The Des Moines Register reports today that just 31 percent of Iowans approve of his job performance, down from a high of 47 percent in March. Iowa isn't quite the swing state it used to be — its voters supported Donald Trump the last two elections — but the results are consistent with a national downward trend in the president's poll numbers. Biden just isn't very popular right now.theweek.com
