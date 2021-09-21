CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats aren't worried enough about losing elections the old-fashioned way

By Joel Mathis
The Week
The Week
 8 days ago
President Biden's terrible August has given way to a miserable September. The Des Moines Register reports today that just 31 percent of Iowans approve of his job performance, down from a high of 47 percent in March. Iowa isn't quite the swing state it used to be — its voters supported Donald Trump the last two elections — but the results are consistent with a national downward trend in the president's poll numbers. Biden just isn't very popular right now.

3 reasons Democrats may not be able to pass their broadly popular reconciliation bill

President Biden poured a ton of time and effort Tuesday into figuring out what Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — or "Manchinema," as Politico dubs them — would be willing to commit to on the Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package. That's what the White House views as the key to preventing the legislative and political implosion that could start destroying Biden's domestic agenda starting Thursday, Politico's Playbook reports. "The public evidence" and "conventional wisdom" point to everything "sputtering toward a crash."
All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

