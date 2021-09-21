CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton Played Show Requiring Vaccines Despite Saying He Wouldn’t

By ebanas
96krock.com
 8 days ago

Eric Clapton, who had previously said he would not play any shows requiring people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, ended up playing a vaccinated show on September 18 in New Orleans. Rolling Stone snarkily reported, "He broke that absurd promise by playing Smoothie King [Center], which, according to its website,...

96krock.com

Houston Press

Eric Clapton Show At Toyota: Laid-Back and Relaxed

In recent years, Eric Clapton has made more headlines for his anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown views than for his music; the last song and accompanying music video he released in August 2021 is called "This Has Gotta Stop," which is a protest song against COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccinations. He previously recorded a song called "Stand and Deliver," on which he collaborated with Van Morrison which is an anti-mask, anti-lockdown single, with the proceeds benefiting Morrison's "Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund".
HOUSTON, TX
suncoastnews.com

Eric Clapton to perform at Amalie Arena

TAMPA — Eric Clapton recently announced he will be hosting a series of concert dates across the United States in September 2021. The tour will include a performance Saturday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets, starting at $55.75, are on sale now. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
TAMPA, FL
wvli927.com

Eric Clapton Back On The Road

Eric Clapton is back on the road in North America as part of a brief eight-date mini-tour. Friday night (September 17th), the trek hits Houston's Toyota Center before rolling through New Orleans; Nashville; Atlanta, before wrapping with two shows in the “Golden State” — playing in Tampa and Hollywood, Florida. Jimmie Vaughan is serving as the tour's special guest.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

‘Let It Rain’: A Belated Cloudburst From Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton was such a reluctant recipient of the solo spotlight in the early 1970s that he hid behind a different band name at least some of the time. But after Derek and the Dominos’ “Layla” had belatedly become a Top 10 US hit on Atco in August 1972, Polydor hoped to keep the momentum going by returning to Eric’s self-titled debut solo album of two years before.
MUSIC
New York Post

Eric Clapton plays venue with vax mandate — despite saying he wouldn’t

Despite vowing to never perform at any venue that required a COVID-19 vaccination for entry, Eric Clapton did exactly that on Saturday night. Last weekend, the rock legend and vaccine critic did a show at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, where — in accordance with city regulations — all staff and attendees over the age of 12 are required to show proof of at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot or be able to present a negative coronavirus test taken in the past 72 hours, Rolling Stone reported.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Eric Clapton Breaks His Own Anti-vaxx Mandate Promise

Throughout the pandemic, people learned about two types of rockstars: those who helped in any way they could (donating, raising funds, or organizing livestreaming events) and those who blocked government efforts to end this global health crisis. The moment Eric Clapton teamed up with Van Morrison, who made it no secret that he was against lockdown restrictions, everyone knew which side Clapton belonged.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vulture

Eric Clapton Must Be Miserable Tonight, Because He Broke His COVID Tour Mandate

First Eric Clapton loses all of his famous friends, and now he’s on his knees [guitar riff] saying goodbye to his morals. Nearly two months after declaring that he would refuse to perform at concert venues where proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all attendees, Rolling Stone reports that Clapton reversed course on September 18 for his show at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The venue, per Rolling Stone, not only required at least one vaccine dose to attend, but also required masks to be worn during the full set, from “Cocaine” all the way up to “I Shot the Sheriff.” Clapton, who is vaccinated against the coronavirus but experienced “disastrous” side effects from the AstraZeneca jab, previously said in July that he was against the idea of solely performing to attendees who were smart enough to protect themselves from a pandemic. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” he explained at the time. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.” Clapton also admitted, amazingly, that his friends are ghosting him because of his COVID-19 ideology. Everyone but Van Morrison, of course.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
codelist.biz

Jack Nicholson: This handsome guy is his son – guys

Definitely not a cuckoo child of the man who “flew over the cuckoo’s nest”!. He definitely got the chewing bar from his father! Hollywood legend and Hollywood offspring side by side: Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson (77) and his son Raymond (22) presented themselves together in the Hamptons near New York with a sympathetic “Shining” grin.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Should R. Kelly’s Music Be Banned?

After more than twenty years of horrifying and damning accusations, as of today R. Kelly is officially a convicted felon, having been found guilty by a New York jury of multiple counts of racketeering and sex-trafficking, with more trials to come in other jurisdictions. Almost immediately after the verdict was read, observers began asking: Now that he’s been found guilty, will his music be removed from major streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music? While reps for both companies did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment, that question brings in a host of moral, legal and logistical questions that...
MUSIC
JamBase

Eric Clapton Welcomes Marcus King In Nashville

Nashville’s own Marcus King helped renowned guitarist Eric Clapton close out his show at the Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night. Jimmie Vaughan also joined Clapton and his band for the “High Time We Went” encore last night in Nashville. Eric Clapton, bassist Nathan East, drummers Sonny Emory and Steve Gadd,...
NASHVILLE, TN
92.9 THE LAKE

Reissue Roundup: Summer Sets From Eric Clapton, Motorhead and More

Summer is typically time for new albums, not reissues, bulky box sets and expanded archival releases. Things usually pick up in the fall, as most folks prep for the holiday season with these often pricey and fan-targeted collections. Still, the past three months yielded some great reissues and archival sets...
MUSIC
96krock.com

Courtney Love Thinks Kurt Cobain Would Be Alive if Nirvana Wasn’t First Grunge Band to Blow Up

Courtney Love shared some very interesting thoughts about her late husband Kurt Cobain in relation to the recent 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Love said that if “In Bloom” was the lead single from the album and not “Smells Like Teen Spirit,”, Nirvana wouldn’t have blown up like they did and Cobain would still be alive today.
MUSIC
cltampa.com

Eric Clapton was, um, wonderful during short Tampa set on Saturday

They say “Clapton is god” for a reason, you know. The guy’s a Yardbird, a third of Cream, and the only person inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times. He also helped pioneer the Hard Rock Cafe chain by donating the company’s first ever piece of memorabilia to the location in London—a Lead II Fender. Not to mention playing that epic solo on The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” which helped lead to a lifelong friendship with George Harrison.
TAMPA, FL

