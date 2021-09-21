CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Boy Shot Walking Down Harrisburg Street, Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IZcQ_0c3N3Vup00

A 16-year-old boy was walking down a street in Harrisburg on Monday, according to area police.

The boy was shot in the leg while walking in the 100 block of North 18th Street around 8:45 p.m.

His wounds are non-life-threatening.

Police believe the shots came from a vehicle traveling through the area.

No arrests have been announced at the time of publication.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this am incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Sends Police On Chase In Central PA

A motorcyclist fled from police last Monday in Lancaster County.Joseph Leonard Hoffman, 30, of Reading, sent police in Lancaster County on a chase starting around 2:40 p.m.New Holland Police were on routine patrol near West Main Street and George C Delp Road when they spotted a motorcycle they kne…
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Leads Police Pursuit Through Central PA

A motorcyclist fled from police last Monday in Lancaster County.Joseph Leonard Hoffman, 30, of Reading, sent police in Lancaster County on a chase starting around 2:40 p.m.New Holland Police were on routine patrol near West Main Street and George C Delp Road when they spotted a motorcycle they kne…
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Easton Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed At Allentown Motel

A man wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Easton was found and arrested at an Allentown motel Wednesday morning, police said.The US Marshalls Fugitive task force took Daniel Buzzone, 36, into custody at the Knights Inn in Allentown (1880 Steelstone Rd.) around 9:15 a.m., Easton Police Lt. Matthe…
EASTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
Daily Voice

Newborn Baby Found Dead In Upper Darby, Police Say

Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in Upper Darby last week.The baby was discovered in the afternoon of Sept. 23 at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Snowden Road, Upper Darby police said on Facebook Wednesday.A passerby reportedly found the infant's body in a trash…
UPPER DARBY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

2 Shooting Victims Hospitalized In Central Pennsylvania

Two men have been hospitalized following a shooting, according to York City Police.Police were called to a shooting at 530 Maryland Avenue On Wednesday shortly after 12:34 a.m.Upon arrival police found two men, 30 and 35-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.Both victims were transported to an a…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Police Cruiser Hit By Robber In Connecticut

A robbery suspect is wanted in Connecticut after forcing officers into a parked car and striking a police cruiser while fleeing the scene of an investigation.Officers in Hartford County from the Enfield Police Department were called to an area business at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, w…
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Cuban Pete's Shooting Under Investigation

An argument escalated into a shooting earlier this week at Cuban Pete's in Montclair, police say.An argument inside of the Bloomfield Avenue restaurant escalated spilled onto the street turned physical between four males just after 12 a.m. Monday, Montclair Police Sgt. Terence Turner said.One male …
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
134K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy