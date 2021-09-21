CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Tenant Won't Pay Rent, Landlord Snaps, "Moves In"

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is quite the dramatic twist on the traditional landlord vs tenant drama. In this case, it sounds like the tenant was a single mother who was having a bit of an issue with fronting the necessary amount of money to cover the cost of various repairs that the old trailer she lived in, needed. So, when it came time for a big repair the landlord decided that it wasn't cost effective to make the repair, and demanded that the mother and her kid move off his property. As you might imagine, mom didn't take too kindly to this development. Hence, the confrontational situation we have here. The landlord did get pretty wild with their decision to "move into" the trailer. Plus, the fact that the landlord was charging $600 for the mom and her kid to live in a leaky trailer is pretty far out.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Tenants, landlords feel stress with pandemic housing rules

LOS ANGELES — Tenants and advocates rallied outside the County Board of Supervisors building in downtown LA on Monday — demanding an extension of COVID-19 tenant protections, as the county’s eviction moratorium is set to expire September 30th. South LA tenant Claudia Morales isn’t behind on her rent, but her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecut.com

‘My Husband Won’t Pay for Child Care!’

My husband is self-employed and earns a relatively good income, but hoards all his money in his business account and leaves me to pay for child care and all other child-related expenses. He claims that all our money is “ours,” yet I feel like I am always paying more than my share of our family’s operating expenses. We both make more or less the same amount annually (although our month-to-month varies) and should be contributing equally, but he remains opaque about his earnings and I pick up the slack for him constantly.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
therealdeal.com

Mom-and-pop landlords, Black tenants hit harder by pandemic: report

It’s been tough to get good data on rent payments during Covid. Dispatches from the National Multifamily Housing Council show collection rates never dipped below 93 percent — a seemingly healthy figure. Yet the oft-cited survey covering 11 million apartments draws only from larger, professional management companies and counts partial payments the same as full ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Landlord#The Tenant
The Independent

Florida landlord to evict tenants who refuse to get vaccinated

A Florida landlord has told tenants to get vaccinated or leave the apartment building. Jasmine Irby told The Washington Post that when she left her South Florida apartment last month, she saw a notice from the management company of the building fastened to her door. “As of August 15th, all new tenants must show proof of vaccination before moving in … Existing tenants must show proof of vaccination before leases are renewed,” the notice said, adding that the rule also applied to employees who worked at the building. The 28-year-old security guard told The Post that she was upset...
HEALTH
goodmenproject.com

My Husband Announced His Plans to Get Rid of Me, to a Round of Applause

Last night, I was in the middle of a hectic escrow process for my mom’s new condo while attempting to quell the friction between my sparring parents; today, I’d been cast away on a friend’s private jet against my will, my protest ignored. When somebody wants you gone, there’s often a nice, mutually agreeable way to broach the topic and a much harsher, more direct, less diplomatic way. For those married to a powerful, narcissistic public figure whose reputation is his most prized possession, the spousal extraction may take a very different path, in this case, under the guise of something far less contemptuous.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

$500 million mansion called The One goes into foreclosure because no one wants it

A $500m Los Angeles mega-mansion called The One has gone into foreclosure because no one wanted to cough up the cash for the incomplete 105,000 square foot (9,755 square metres) building.The most expensive mansion in the US was put on the market in 2020, but after no buyers were identified, the price was lowered to $350m earlier this year.But even with the decreased price, finding someone to buy the building promoted as the largest urban property in the world remained difficult.The One has now gone into foreclosure after project developer Nile Niami defaulted on more than $100m of debt...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Amomama

Homeless Woman Hears Crying in Abandoned House, She Breaks Down Door to See Who's There — Story of the Day

A homeless woman who sought shelter in a dilapidated building heard a baby crying one day. Her discovery set off a chain of events that changed her life forever. Martha had been wandering the streets for five years. Contrary to popular opinion, she was not nuts, just duped. She had been thrown to the street by her stepmother, who had scammed her of the trust fund her father left behind.
HOMELESS
CNET

One Amazon Prime perk is going away next month. Here's what it means for your membership

Amazon's invite-only product launch came with a few invite-only preorders. Now Amazon users and Prime members can enter their email addresses to be added to the list in hopes or preordering futuristic tech like Amazon's Astro robot, Ring's Always Home drone camera and the Echo Glow. Despite the excitement of new products coming, Prime members may be disappointed to hear that one perk is going away next month.
SHOPPING
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
ANIMALS
Motley Fool

9 Steps to Put Money Into Savings This Month -- and Every Month After

You may be surprised by how much extra you find in your budget. There are few things worse than shaming someone when they're looking for ways to save money. So I won't suggest that you skip the latte on the way to work or stop having your hair professionally done, because, frankly, those small luxuries may be what keeps you going.
NFL
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Not-yet-divorced dad wants to put a ring on it

Dear Amy: My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago. My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive, and an alcoholic. Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution. I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Radar Online.com

Britney Spears' Dad Unloads $2.5 Million Property Owned By Pop Star's Estate, Days Before He's Set To Lose His $16k A Month Salary

Britney Spears dad Jamie started selling off property owned by his daughter in the weeks before he’s set to step down as conservator after 13 years. According to official records obtained by The Sun, Jamie sold off $2.5 million worth of land in Louisiana. The property was owned by Britney’s estate, but her father had control over it.
CELEBRITIES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy