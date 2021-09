Despite vowing to never perform at any venue that required a COVID-19 vaccination for entry, Eric Clapton did exactly that on Saturday night. Last weekend, the rock legend and vaccine critic did a show at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, where — in accordance with city regulations — all staff and attendees over the age of 12 are required to show proof of at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot or be able to present a negative coronavirus test taken in the past 72 hours, Rolling Stone reported.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO