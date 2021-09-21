GOPIP Announces New Manufacturer Coming to Ottumwa
Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress (GOPIP) announced a new manufacturer will begin operations in Ottumwa by the end of the year. Sharon Stroh, Vice President of Industrial Development at GOPIP, says MAAX Spas, a hot tub and swim spa manufacturer located in Arizona, will move into the former Universal Rundle facility on North Court Street. Stroh explained how MAAX Spas moved into a building that had been closed for 13 years.ottumwaradio.com
