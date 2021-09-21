CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns Place Jarvis Landry on IR, Sign Ifeadi Odenigbo to Active Roster

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 8 days ago

After head coach Kevin Stefanski was unwilling to make a determination, the Cleveland Browns have officially placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve, which means he will miss no less than three games due to the sprained MCL he suffered against the Houston Texans. The team also announced the signing of edge rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo to the active roster from the practice squad.

Landry, at the earliest, will be back for the game in Cleveland against the Arizona Cardinals. If he's unable to be healthy for that game, he's probably not going to come back for the following Thursday game against the Denver Broncos, which would put his return back to Halloween when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team has still not made any official determination on when receiver Odell Beckham will be back, but he could reportedly be ready to go this week against the Chicago Bears.

The corresponding move to fill Landry's roster spot isn't terribly surprising. Ifeadi Odenigbo is a talented pass rusher that appeared like he wouldn't be on the practice squad terribly long. He's got legitimate NFL experience and production while offering an athletic edge rusher.

The Browns get additional defensive line rotation help in Odenigbo. Perhaps, the fact the Browns have not added receiver help to the active roster could be a hint as to the status of Beckham, since the remaining active roster receivers include Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones as well as rookies Antony Schwartz and Demetric Felton.

For now, the Browns need more production from their other receivers. Based on last year, Higgins stands out as the likeliest to get many of the reps that would be going to Landry.

Sunday will be the first game of Landry's career he will miss due to injury and he has been in the league since 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Browns Place#Ir#Active Roster#The Cleveland Browns#Texans#The Arizona Cardinals#The Denver Broncos
chatsports.com

Jarvis Landry placed on IR, will miss at least 3 weeks

The Cleveland Browns placed Jarvis Landry on the IR Tuesday, which means he will miss at least three weeks with a knee injury. For the first time in his eight seasons in the NFL, Jarvis Landry is going to miss some time due to an injury. Landry, a proverbial iron man for the Cleveland Browns, was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday with an MCL sprain.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve with MCL sprain

It was initially feared that Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's home win over the Houston Texans. According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Browns placed Landry on injured reserve Tuesday. Per rules for the 2021 NFL season, Landry must miss a minimum of three games while on IR, meaning he will sit out for matchups versus the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Browns can Replace Role of Jarvis Landry in the Aggregate

With Jarvis Landry out no fewer than three games, the Cleveland Browns could replace his usage with a handful of players, which in the aggregate, could end up more productive. That's easier said than done simply because it could involve up to four players that are taking parts of one player's role, but the potential is there.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Injures knee Sunday

Landry is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to a knee injury, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Landry limped to the sideline after making a catch on the Browns' first possession and made a visit to the blue medical tent before going to the locker room. With Odell Beckham (knee) inactive, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins are Cleveland's healthy and available wide receivers Sunday.
NFL
ESPN

Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry has sprained MCL, source says

CLEVELAND -- Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a knee injury on the opening drive Sunday and was ruled out against the Houston Texans. Landry has a sprained MCL, further testing revealed Monday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Landry caught a 9-yard pass on Cleveland's first snap but then...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Awaiting Official Word On Jarvis Landry Injury

The Cleveland Browns entered Sunday with Jarvis Landry atop the depth chart at receiver while Odell Beckham Jr. continues to recover from last year’s ACL injury. Unfortunately, Landry may have a knee injury of his own. He caught a pass on the team’s opening drive and was slow to get...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns believe WR Jarvis Landry suffered sprained MCL against Texans

The 28-year-old had one catch for nine yards before exiting. Rashard Higgins replaced Landry in the lineup. The Browns are already without star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to play this season as he returns from last year's knee surgery. However, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham could return as soon as Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Browns WR Jarvis Landry Believed To Have MCL Injury

The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday that WR Jarvis Landry has been ruled out for their Week 2 game against the Texans with a knee injury. Adam Schefter reports that the Browns believe Landry has a sprained MCL and he will undergo further testing. Landry, 28, is a former second-round pick...
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Labeled week-to-week

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Landry (knee) is week-to-week due to an MCL sprain, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports. According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Stefanski didn't officially rule Landry out for the Browns' Week 3 game against the Bears, but the reliable wideout is trending toward missing some time. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network estimates that Landry could miss 2-to-3 weeks, a timeline that suggests a move to injured reserve could be in play. On a positive note, Odell Beckham (knee) appears on track to make his season debut Week 3 if all goes well during practice,, a development which would help bolster Cleveland's receiving corps in the likely event Landry is sidelined.
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
226
Followers
451
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy