Haven't downloaded iOS 15 for iPhone yet? How to install Apple's software update today

By Jason Cipriani, Katie Teague
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Ready to dive into the new features that are coming with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15? We've got good news: Both software updates are ready to be installed on your iPhone and iPad. Once downloaded, you'll have access to Apple's new FaceTime features that, for the first time, let Android and PC users participate, as well as iMessage improvements that make it easier to track links and photos your friends have sent. The iPad is getting a complete home screen makeover and multitasking is finally receiving the boost it's needed for years.

