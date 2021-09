By now you've discovered and downloaded our helpful and informative app, but there may be some features you have yet to discover. Most people use the app to listen live, read our super neato articles and news, and get alerts about breaking news and contests. But you can also direct message us 24/7 and even set an alarm to wake up to our station rather than a day-ruining, tear-inducing sound. See below for some guidance in making our app work for you!

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO