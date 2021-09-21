Ask Bob: When can I collect Social Security spousal benefits on my husband's work record?

If this isn't what true love is, I don't want it! Cammi and Jared Rainey are husband and wife, obviously, Jared is currently seeking the title for "Husband of the Year" from the looks of this text interaction and full-on oscar-winning performance. Cammi was at work, and just like the rest of us, was ready to leave work and go home. The issue? You can't just tell your boss you don't want to be at work and just want to go home. Cammi decides to tell her husband she is ready to go home. Any normal significant other might say things like "aww not much longer", "You can do it, you don't have much work left", or even "just quit". Maybe that last one is a bit extreme.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO