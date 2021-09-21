‘Batwoman’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Mad Hatter Return

The full trailer for Season 3 of Batwoman arrived on Monday, showcasing the latest chapter in the story of the hit The CW series. After the shocking reveal of the Season 2 finale — that artifacts tied to an array of Batman villains had now been unleashed on the shores of Gotham — viewers have been eager to see which characters could be adapted into the series. We already know that the season will feature Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan), and the trailer showcased a version of The Mad Hatter — but there's a chance that another villain is also confirmed from the new trailer. Around forty-five seconds into the trailer, Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) can be shown leaping onto the shoulders of a massive beast. While the footage is very brief and hard to make heads or tails of, a brightened look at the scene appears to show that the beast is none other than Killer Croc.

