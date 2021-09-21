‘Batwoman’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Mad Hatter Return
The CW has released the trailer for Batwoman season three, which teases some of Gotham’s most infamous villains that Javicia Leslie’s (God Friended Me) Ryan will face. The beginning of the trailer sets up the premise for the season. In season three, Batwoman and her team search for the Batman trophies, which were lost and washed up on one of Gotham’s rivers at the end of the season two finale. These trophies are items that belong to Batman’s rogue’s gallery, and it seems they have already caused some chaos.television.mxdwn.com
