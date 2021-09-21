US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

8. The Suicide Squad (2021)

MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 15

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, Sept. 15 is once again topped by Kate, the new action movie starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin who, after getting a lethal dose of radiation poisoning, decides to spend her last 24 hours going after the people who did her dirty. It's followed by the German thriller Prey, the 2005 Jennifer Lopez film An Unfinished Life, and the new animated film Firedrake the Silver Dragon.
TV SHOWS
arcamax.com

Top 10 movies for fall 2021: Our hopes for streams and the cineplex, from Bond on down

While spring can really hang you up the most, as a great old song put it, autumn 2021 feels like an honorary spring in the making. Suspended cultural animation. Uncertain variants and a million separate, often competing comfort zones. Movie theaters have reopened, and people are going back, at least to some (much?) of what’s available, from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on down. Do the studios making those movies care? Or are they so invested in stocking their streaming platforms with new fish to fry to give much thought to the fate of the multiplex?
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

The 10 Most Convincing Movie Accents

A great film actor fully commits to his or her role, right down to their physicality, mannerisms, and of course, the way they speak. While many of today’s most recognized actors hail from all over the world, quite a few have had career-making turns playing foreign roles. That is, characters who have a different accent than the one the actor speaks in naturally, off-camera. In these cases, an authentic dialect is a key element that can make or break a performance. And while there have been several cases where an actor’s accent misses the mark, there are many others where the actor accurately represents his or her character’s dialect on screen.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Scariest Movies On Apple TV+ For Halloween

It’s that time of year again – the time when we have all the lights off, turn down the volume on our TVs and settle in to watch a scary movie or two. And if you have an Apple TV+ subscription, there are some movies to choose from, including some lesser-known titles that will really get under your skin. Here are seven of the scariest movies on Apple TV+ right now that will have you covering your eyes from start to finish!
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix spills its top-10 shows and movies by hours watched for the first time

Netflix released top-10 rankings Monday for its most popular original shows and movies by the number of hours that people watched them in total during the first month of their release, the first time it has disclosed that kind of data for its programming. (And in about two weeks, Netflix's breakout hit Squid Game, a Korean dystopian horror series, may be the new leader in the ranks of its top TV once it hits its own one month mark.)
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Will ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ stage a box office shakedown or swim with the fishes?

The highly anticipated “The Sopranos” movie prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” makes its grand debut on Friday, both in theaters and on HBO Max. Director Alan Taylor and screenwriters David Chase and Lawrence Konner return to the mafia world of Newark, New Jersey to tell the story of Tony Soprano’s upbringing in the ’60s and ’70s. This time around, Tony is played by Michael Gandolfini, real-life son of James Gandolfini, who died in 2013. “The Sopranos” aired on HBO between 1999 and 2007 and won a total of 21 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series twice (2004 and 2007). Will...
NEWARK, NJ
SFGate

Netflix Says Its Tudum Fan Event Garnered More Than 25 Million Views

Netflix hosted its first ever global fan event Tudum on Sept. 25, giving viewers first looks and trailers from over 100 upcoming Netflix films and series. Netflix says Tudum garnered over 25.7 million views across Netflix’s 29 Netflix YouTube channels, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok and Tudum.com. The streamer also said that 15 minutes after the show ended, the exclusive clips and trailers shared had already generated 300 million views on social media. So far, the total number of views for all content generated by fans watching the event stands at almost 695 million views — with over 3.3 billion impressions across 184 countries.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SFGate

George Clooney-Brad Pitt Project Lands at Apple With Jon Watts Directing

Apple Studios has landed the hot movie package starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt with Jon Watts directing that’s been the subject of a feverish bidding war, according to two sources with knowledge of the project. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Watts will write, direct and produce with Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Venom’ Sequel Aims for $50 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

Following a quiet stretch at the domestic box office, Sony’s comic book sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” looks to make some noise. The film opens in theaters on Friday after five delays, something of a pandemic-record. Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as an otherworldly lethal protector, the superhero movie is estimated to collect at least $50 million in its opening weekend. But, given the unpredictable moviegoing landscape, that figure comes with a symbiote-sized asterisk. Some industry experts have indicated that pent-up anticipation could propel inaugural ticket sales for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” as high as $65...
MOVIES
Variety

QCode, Vertigo Entertainment Team on ‘The Burned Photo’ Horror Podcast, Based on a Reddit Thread

Podcast and media studio QCode teamed with Vertigo Entertainment, the production company behind the “It” movies, for horror podcast series “The Burned Photo.” The thriller, created by author Nicole Exposito and based on the Reddit /nosleep subreddit, stars Charmaine Bingwa (“The Good Fight”) and Katherine McNamara (“The Flash”). It will premiere Sept. 30 on all major podcast platforms, with the first three episodes available immediately and exclusively to QCode Plus subscribers ($2.99/month) on Apple Podcasts. New episodes will be released every Thursday. Listen to the trailer at this link. “The Burned Photo” follows two strangers (Bingwa and McNamara) who uncover a generational...
MOVIES
SFGate

LGBTQ-Led Multitude Films Digs Into Issues and Filmmakers That Others May Overlook

While last summer’s racial reckoning and the #MeToo movement forced many in the entertainment business to take diversity and inclusiveness seriously — or at least a lot more seriously — Multitude Films founder and president Jess Devaney was already dug in. She bowed the LGBTQ-led shingle in 2016 with a focus on giving underrepresented voices a storytelling platform.
MOVIES
The Independent

Evel Knievel's son loses Disney Duke Caboom trademark case

A judge dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son a year ago against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom.“We’re obviously disappointed,” Kelly Knievel said in a Monday email. “We are considering our options” at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco U.S. District Judge James Mahan in Las Vegas dismissed the case against Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on Sept. 23.The judge wrote that while the Caboom character was “reminiscent” of Knievel, “Disney’s use of Evel Knievel’s likeness contains significant transformative elements”...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jake Gyllenhaal: ‘It Was Very Important’ to Break Stigma of Playing Gay Roles with ‘Brokeback’

In a new interview with The Sunday Times (via Insider), Jake Gyllenhaal reflected on playing a gay role in “Brokeback Mountain” as a straight man. The actor earned his first and only Oscar nomination to date thanks to his performance opposite Heath Ledger in the Ang Lee-directed romance drama. The Times asked if people would have “a different reaction” to two straight actors tackling the romantic leads in “Brokeback Mountain,” to which Gyllenhaal replied, “I don’t know. Maybe?” “Part of the medicine of storytelling is that we were two straight guys playing these parts,” Gyllenhaal added. “There was a stigma about playing...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Will Reportedly Tease A Major Comic Book Villain

Long before we knew anything about The Batman, rumors were making the rounds that anywhere up to half a dozen iconic comic book villains were set to feature. While that was eventually whittled down to three, that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t going to tease what’s next for Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 Best ’90s Horror Movies

Where would horror be without fear of the unknown? That’s what the 1990s had to deal with, trapped at the end of a century that had advanced cinematic scares from Edison’s Frankenstein to Jason arriving in Manhattan. Horror had exploded onto the big screen throughout the ’70s and ’80s, introducing sub-genres and a whole new generation of boogeymen. No wonder ’90s horror is so self-conscious.
MOVIES

