Ariana Grande's Hollywood home was a scene on Friday night (September 10) when an intruder showed up at the pop titan’s residence in the middle of the evening. Law enforcement sources close to TMZ revealed that Aaron Brown, 23, showed up to Grande’s home around 2 AM, demanded to see the singer and refused to leave when security showed up. He then pulled out a knife. LAPD was called to the scene and arrested him on the spot. Brown is currently facing a felony brandishing charge for the incident.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO