Pregnant and struggling to sleep? These products will be a godsend
The sleeping struggles of new parents are no secret. Between the nighttime feedings, endless worries, mounting to-do lists, and challenges of establishing a new routine, it’s no wonder that, on average, men lose 13 minutes of sleep per night, while women lose more than an hour. (Some women fare much worse.) It won’t surprise many parents to learn that pre-pregnancy sleep levels often don’t return until one’s oldest child is six years old.www.myplainview.com
Comments / 0