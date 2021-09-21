CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

Old Saybrook Would be ‘Fortunate’ to Have Notar-Francesco

By Letter to the Editor
ctexaminer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI whole heartedly endorse Jill Notar-Francesco for Old Saybrook Police Commission. I served with Jill as a member of the Southington Board of Education for eight years. She was a veteran when I was brand new. I saw her as a board member to emulate for a lot of reasons: her unwavering commitment to doing what was best for students, her quiet but effective leadership, her broad and deep participation in the work that resulted in a wealth of knowledge, her calm and thoughtful approach to problem solving, and her willingness to give her attention and her time whenever it was needed.

ctexaminer.com

