How Nationwide is using an apprenticeship program to diversify its workforce

Gryphon Financial Partners is pleased to announce that financial advisors, Austin Altenburg and Katelyn Stanchfield, CFP® and financial professionals Allison Kelley and Grace Lesinski, will be joining them from the Merrill Lynch office in Columbus, Ohio. As of August 2021, they reported having served approximately $265 million in brokerage assets. Altenburg & Associates joined Gryphon to be independent and provide clients with advice that ensures full objectivity. Prior to joining Gryphon Financial Partners, Austin was a Senior Vice President at Merrill Lynch for over thirteen years. Katelyn had been at Merrill Lynch over 10 years most recently as an Assistant Vice President. Joel Guth, CEO and Founder of Gryphon stated, “We welcome Austin, Katelyn, Allison and Grace to the Gryphon family and look forward to working and teaming with them. We are committed to supporting our advisors to allow them more control over how they run their businesses as well as serve their clients.” “Gryphon provided the right balance of independence and resources as we work to provide better service and innovative solutions to our clients,” said Altenburg. “Joel and his team have the same focus as we do which is to help clients protect and build their wealth. They take a highly comprehensive approach to solving client needs and helping them to reach their financial and life goals.” About Gryphon Financial Partners: As a comprehensive wealth management firm located in the Arena District in Columbus, Ohio with over a $1.3 billion of assets, Gryphon safeguards and protects personal wealth, retirement assets, and business equity. They do this by offering a full range of services such as strategic asset allocation, private investment opportunities, risk management, wealth transfer strategies, philanthropic planning, lending strategies, and extensive financial planning.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO