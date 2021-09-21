CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At-Home COVID Tests Hit With Shortage After Companies Scaled Back Production

By Rebecca Klapper
 8 days ago
"It is now very clear that testing is a necessary companion to vaccines and Abbott is ramping up again," a spokesperson for Abbott Laboratories said.

smallbiztrends.com

Retail Expert Says to Expect Major Product Shortages Soon

According to Burt Flickinger, product shortages are going to be as bad as when the COVID-19 pandemic started, as reported on Fox Business. Flickinger made this prediction after Costco warned its customers it is having trouble fulfilling toilet paper orders in the week of September 20, 2021. But the shortages won’t stop at toilet paper.
RETAIL
MarketRealist

Current Product Shortages and Supply Chain Issues Amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the obvious impacts on health and the economy, has also brought extended delays and shortages of a number of commonly used products. These supply shortages highlight the global nature of our supply chains. Certain raw materials and products are usually only found or manufactured in a small segment of the world.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

The Biden administration is preparing for a historic expansion of a key department to address the semiconductor shortage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has inherited a bit of a mess. The relatively quiet cabinet role typically involves what Raimondo describes as piling “a bunch of CEOs on planes” to fly around the world and promote trade missions and U.S. exports. But in a preview of her Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of Washington where she outlined her agenda and advocate for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the former Rhode Island governor said that she had plans to expand her office to focus largely on revitalizing the domestic economy.
POTUS
siouxlandproud.com

COVID-19 rapid test shortage leaves Siouxlanders waiting for results

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Demand for COVID testing has increased since last year according to health officials, but patients may find same-day COVID-19 test results in short supply. Some Siouxland urgent care clinics may not have rapid testing available for patients, leaving them to wait up to three days...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Fortune

Why lumber prices are suddenly rising again

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A month after lumber prices finally returned to normal, prices for wood are ticking up once again—and analysts predict more price hikes are on the way. The lumber bubble was created by a perfect storm...
INDUSTRY
AL.com

Major retailer limits sale of water, toilet paper

In a move that harkens back to the early days of the COVID pandemic, a major U.S. retailer is once again limiting purchases of some items. Costco is placing limits on the sale of toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products and Kirkland-brand water in anticipation of rising COVID cases amid the spread of the delta variant, the Hill reported. The retailer said it is “putting some limitations on key items,” but did not stipulate the exact limits.
RETAIL
kgncnewsnow.com

CMBC Bringing Back Covid-19 Antibody Testing

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is bringing back Covid-19 Antibody testing. The center did perform antibody testing earlier in the pandemic, beginning in July 2020, and extending through May of this year. During that initial testing period, nearly 300,000 tests were completed, with a 16% positivity rate. The test uses an...
SCIENCE
travelweekly.com

Covid test shortage puts stress on travelers waiting for results

As demand for Covid testing outstrips supply in the U.S., advisors are keeping a close eye on test kit shortages, lab delays and the potential impact on the travel sector. Jean Newman Glock, managing director of communications and public affairs for Signature Travel Network, called the current Covid testing situation "one of the biggest pain points for travel."
PUBLIC HEALTH
