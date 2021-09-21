Chrome 94 is coming today with support for controversial idle detection API

You will be able to tip bitcoin in the near future on Twitter. This privilege will soon be available to everyone around the globe. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is to partner with Strike and integrate Strike API to make it happen. The service will be a first for a major social media platform to provide a payment feature on its platform. This announcement was made after the company successfully tested the feature for a whole month. Tips will be first available for Apple iOS users this week while their Android users will enjoy the service in the coming weeks.

