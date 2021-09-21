CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrome 94 is coming today with support for controversial idle detection API

By Usama Jawad Neowin
Neowin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrome 93 rolled out to the Stable channel last month with support for WebOTP on desktop, and deprecation of the 3DES cipher suite in Transport Layer Security (TLS). Today, Chrome 94 will be released to the general public. Since Google is shifting to a four-week release cycle instead of its previous six-week cadence, and the fact that this build comes just three weeks after Chrome 93, the feature-set this time around is relatively smaller. However, it is certainly more controversial due to the introduction of support for an idle detection API.

www.neowin.net

