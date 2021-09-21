CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Health disparities in minority population

By Press Release
fernandinaobserver.com
 8 days ago

Although minorities are just as likely as non-minorities to experience mental health disorders, they are far less likely to receive treatment. While depression rates are lower in the African American population (24.6%) and Hispanics (19.6%) than in whites (34.7%), the rate of seeking treatment is much less and the disability as a result of the mental illness much higher. In 2015, 48% of white adults with mental illness received treatment, 37% of blacks and Hispanics received treatment and only 22% of Asians received treatment.

