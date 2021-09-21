16 Ohio schools receive Blue Ribbon honors

OHIO — The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday named 16 Ohio schools as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The honor is given "based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups," according to the Department of Education's website. The National Blue Ribbon Schools program is in its 39th year and has awarded more than 10,000 awards to over 9,000 schools, with some receiving multiple awards. To be nominated for the program, schools must be up and running for five years or more.