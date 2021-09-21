CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

16 Ohio schools receive Blue Ribbon honors

By Lydia Taylor
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHIO — The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday named 16 Ohio schools as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The honor is given "based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups," according to the Department of Education's website. The National Blue Ribbon Schools program is in its 39th year and has awarded more than 10,000 awards to over 9,000 schools, with some receiving multiple awards. To be nominated for the program, schools must be up and running for five years or more.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
State
California State
City
Steubenville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kettering, OH
City
California, OH
City
Granville, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Beachwood, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Dublin, OH
City
Girard, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Blue Ribbon#Kildare Elementary School#Diocese Of Cleveland#Pugliese

Comments / 0

Community Policy