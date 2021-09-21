CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Celebrates Inclusiveness With Next-Level Adaptive Halloween Costumes

By Yael Meshulam
 8 days ago
Halloween is one of the rare times where it’s fully acceptable for kids to go out in public dressed as dinosaurs or superheroes or Flo from Progressive. But for kids with special needs, the thrill of finding That Perfect Costume can feel more like an unwelcome challenge. It’s never fun to feel left out, especially on such a massive scale. Disney is working on changing the disappointment of looking at a store full of costumes and feeling like none of them are meant for you, one inclusive costume at a time.

