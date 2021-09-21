Colchester Decision on Drive-Thru ‘Not Realistic’

[Madison, IN] – The Indiana Department of Health will be hosting a drive thru COVID testing site and COVID vaccination site Friday, September 24th and Saturday, September 25th from noon until 8pm both days at the King’s Daughters’ Hospital main campus parking lot located at 1373 E State Road 62, Madison, IN 47250 The drive thru site will offer Pfizer and Jansenn (J&J) vaccines. Pre-registration is available for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. To pre-register for a vaccination, go to www.ourshot.in.gov select mobile sites, then Jefferson County and search by ZIP code 47250, select Kings Daughter Hospital JPVAX, click on find next available appointment. To pre-register for a COVID-19 test at the site, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the testing link at the top of the page, then select mobile sites, select Jefferson County, select King’s Daughters’ Hospital TEST, click “click here to register” in the pop up box, select King’s Daughters’ Hospital JPVAX, click on find next available appointment. The Jefferson County Health Department and Indiana Department of Health are grateful to King’s Daughters’ Hospital for helping provide this opportunity to Jefferson County and surrounding county residents. If you have any questions or need assistance registering for an appointment, please call 812 273-1942.
Comments / 0