Walk to End Alzheimer's returns in person to Tomah
Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19 in Tomah at Winnebago Park. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned as an in-person event this year. It’s anticipated to raise more than $15,000 to fund research and local services in Tomah and surrounding areas. Services include support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 helpline (800-272-3900).lacrossetribune.com
