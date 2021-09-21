CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Delivers ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Just as Anime Pushes Further Into the Mainstream

By Christopher L. Inoa
Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt only makes sense now that Disney would start producing anime based on Star Wars. The medium has become a pillar in the ongoing streaming wars, with Netflix (Disney’s biggest competitor) busy acquiring licenses, making exclusive deals, and producing their own original anime for years now. Last year, Netflix announced that over 100 million households watched at least one episode of anime (a 50% increase from 2019), with the genre ranking among the service’s top 10 most-watched programs in over 100 countries. Along with Netflix’s strides, HBO Max has brought the Studio Ghibli library to streaming for the first time, and Sony recently finalized its deal to acquire Crunchyroll. Even with so many beloved brands at their disposal, Disney finds itself in a position it’s not familiar with when it comes to anime: playing catch-up.

The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Has an Avengers-Sized Legal Problem (Maybe Bigger Than It Realizes)

Seven years ago, in an event both momentous and foreshadowing, Disney blinked. At the time, Disney’s Marvel unit was facing off against the estate of comic book legend Jack Kirby over whether his heirs could terminate a copyright grant and thus reclaim rights on characters including Spider-Man, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and The Mighty Thor. And, this needs to be stressed: Disney was winning. A federal court ruled in 2011 that Kirby’s contributions as an illustrator between 1958 and 1963 were works made for hire and not eligible for termination. By 2014, the Kirby estate had taken the dispute up to...
BUSINESS
hot1061.com

Star Wars: Visions trailer renders Jedi, Sith, and a galaxy far, far away in anime style

After a big behind-the-scenes look out of the 2021 Anime Expo, Disney and Lucasfilm premiered the trailer for Star Wars: Visions on Tuesday. Premiering this September on Disney Plus, the nine-episode animated anthology series renders the Star Wars universe in various styles of Japanese anime, and the shorts will cast both English and Japanese actors in various roles.
COMICS
Akira Kurosawa
Masaaki Yuasa
Kenji Kamiyama
geekculture.co

Geek Interview – Star Wars: Visions Producers On Using Anime To Celebrate Star Wars

It’s no secret that when George Lucas first imagined the Star Wars saga in the 1970s, he was inspired by noted Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, whose films centered around the samurai, warriors with a code of behaviour, and of the ronin or masterless samurai. Kurosawa’s 1958 classic, The Hidden Fortress, has been credited as influencing the sci-fi fantasy saga, so it’s no surprise that when it came time to pay homage to the franchise in an animated series, the producers looked East and drew inspiration from anime.
COMICS
MovieWeb

Star Wars: Visions First Reactions Praise Unique Approach & Next-Level Animation Style

The first reactions to the Disney+ anime anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, are in and they are glowing. Produced by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars: Visions consists of nine short films, each of which is produced by one of six Japanese animation studios, with every episode telling a different, original story from across the vast landscape of a galaxy far, far away. And Star Wars fans are loving it.
COMICS
Connecticut Public

'Visions' Is The 'Star Wars' Anime You Were Waiting For

The Star Wars universe is expanding. Star Wars: Visions is the latest series in the franchise, produced by Lucasfilms in collaboration with seven well-known Japanese anime studios. While this technically is the first time these worlds have collided, George Lucas has been inspired by Japanese entertainment since the original trilogy.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Visions Cast and Crew Break Down the Anime's Ambitions

Star Wars is considered one of the best sci-fi franchises in all of Hollywood, and the series has maintained its reputation to this day. It has become easier to expand the IP than ever before thanks to Disney+, and The Mandalorian proved as much was true. Nowadays, Star Wars: Visions is up to bat for the franchise, and fans are rightfully calling the anthology one of the series' most ambitious projects to date.
COMICS
Primetimer

Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions is proof that IP-bound franchises can successfully take risks

"In a world where recognizable characters and IP are all the rage, Visions is all the better for how little it tries to pander in that direction," says Karen Han of the series of nine Star Wars Japanese anime short films. Han adds: "Most of the spin-offs, sequels, and reboots that have become de rigueur in modern pop culture have failed to distinguish themselves as anything but capitalizations on nostalgia. Star Wars: Visions, on the other hand, blows any and all expectations out of the water. The new series, a collection of nine animated short films from some of the biggest names in anime (Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, Studio Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science SARU, and Production I.G. were all involved), is a breath of fresh air, proving just what is possible when creators are given the freedom to break the rules rather than forced to stick to an established template. Each short tells a different story, from that of a droid who longs to be a Jedi to a Tatooine rock band struggling to achieve fame. Some broad themes overlap—a few of the shorts involve villages under the thumb of the Empire—but the distinct visual styles and narrative focuses (a wanderer helping struggling townspeople versus a conflict between family members as to how to deal with occupation, for example) keep Visions from feeling repetitive. On a purely visual level, Visions is breathtaking. These shorts show us the Star Wars universe in a way that we’ve never seen it before. The short 'The Duel,' for instance, is almost entirely black and white, right up until lightsabers are drawn, and the characters are rendered so stylishly (with crosshatching and superimposed film grain) that it does almost feel like you’re watching an old samurai movie. It’s impossible to imagine any Star Wars movie taking such risks with its visuals, let alone allowing the shenanigans that ensue with said duel. One of the characters wields a device that divides the beams of their lightsaber, turning it into a sort of deadly umbrella. In another short, a character is capable of wielding her lightsabers like whips. That is to say, these artists are taking full creative license, playing fast and loose with the Star Wars universe’s lore in favor of telling as dynamic a story as possible."
COMICS
CNET

Star Wars: Visions review: A galaxy far, far away goes anime, and it's beautiful

It's astounding that Star Wars: Visions, an anime-inspired anthology series hitting Disney Plus Wednesday, took so long to happen. Star Wars creator George Lucas drew heavily from Akira Kurosawa films for the original 1977 movie and millions of people watched an unofficial TIE Fighter anime short a few years ago. So Disney and Lucasfilm knew it'd be a winning combo.
COMICS
CNET

Star Wars: Visions producers 'would love' to do another season of anime-inspired action

All nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions land on Disney Plus Wednesday, bringing anime action with a Force-ful twist to the streaming service. Japan's leading animation studios brought their signature styles to each episode of the anthology series, giving us tales of a lightsaber-wielding Ronin, an android who dreams of being a Jedi and dark-side twins vying for a kyber crystal's awesome power.
COMICS
actionnewsnow.com

'Star Wars: Visions' brings George Lucas' galaxy full circle in striking anime shorts

George Lucas freely discussed how director Akira Kurosawa's 1958 samurai classic "The Hidden Fortress" served as inspiration for "Star Wars," so seeing Japanese anime turned loose on the franchise nicely brings the relationship full circle. "Star Wars: Visions" consists of nine stand-alone shorts, with the best providing a fascinating wedding of that far-away galaxy to imagery and themes rooted in Kurosawa's films.
COMICS
MovieWeb

Star Wars: Visions Review: A Dazzling Anime Anthology

The galaxy far, far away returns in a dazzling anthology that opens exciting new frontiers in a beloved universe. Star Wars: Visions is a collection of nine anime short films from seven Japanese studios. They take place in different time periods with mostly new characters, but a few familiar faces do pop up. The shorts tackle themes of fighting oppression, light versus dark, sibling rivalries, and the corruption of power. The battle between the Jedi and Sith lies at the heart of each vignette. Where lightsabers clash ferociously and those strongest in the Force reign supreme.
COMICS
micechat.com

Star Wars Meets the Land of the Rising Sun in Star Wars Visions on Disney+

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, you probably know that George Lucas was inspired by the films of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, specifically The Hidden Fortress, in his creation of Star Wars. So in a sense, it feels like coming full-circle to give Japanese animation studios a crack at their interpretation of the Star Wars universe. The nine short films that make up Star Wars: Visions find a brand-new way of looking at a universe we’ve known for more than 40 years, coming up with some artistically stunning works running the gamut from silly to serious.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Is Star Wars: Visions Canon? The Anime’s Timeline Explained

This Star Wars: Visions article contains spoilers. Seven animation studios have come together to create Star Wars: Visions, a collection of nine anime short films that reimagines the galaxy far, far away through the lens of Japanese culture and aesthetics. It’s one of the most ambitious projects Lucasfilm has ever embarked on with the saga, and it’s an experiment that largely pays off, as it not only brings fresh perspectives to Star Wars but also new characters, from the mysterious swordsman known only as Ronin to a little droid named T0-B1 who wants nothing more than to become a real Jedi Knight.
COMICS
gamewatcher.com

Star Wars: Visions Gives the Franchise a Long-Overdue Anime Infusion

We don't have that many video games on the horizon that pit Jedi against Sith, which makes it worth turning our attention towards Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series that gives the world-renowned franchise its first serious and long-overdue infusion of anime when it arrives on Disney+ today. Comprised of...
COMICS
StarWars.com

“It’s a Love Letter”: The Producers of Star Wars: Visions Celebrate the Unique Anime Collection

There is a moment in “The Duel,” the first short in the new Star Wars: Visions anthology, when the Sith Bandit jabs at a waterfall with her red lightsaber. Listen carefully and you’ll find the sound effect generated by the sizzling blade meeting the natural element matches another moment: when Darth Maul, separated from the Jedi by electro rays in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, tests the barrier for himself.
COMICS
Collider

'Star Wars: Visions' Producers James Waugh & Kanako Shirasaki on the Anime Anthology and Which Characters Could Return

Star Wars: Visions is one of the most exciting things to happen to the galaxy far, far away in years. A true opportunity to let a diverse group of artists play with the imagery of Star Wars and tell stories we've never imagined could be made within the franchise. From kaleidoscopic tales of evil twins to a rock opera and a samurai tale, there is something for everyone in this show.
COMICS

