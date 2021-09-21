FBI says arrest made in connection with bombs found outside Michigan stores
The FBI announced Tuesday a person has been arrested in connection with two explosive devices found last week outside two northern Michigan cellphone stores. The explosive devices were found Thursday, Sept. 16 with threatening notes outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Law enforcement officers and bomb technicians from the Michigan State Police and the FBI responded to the locations and rendered the devices safe, the FBI said.www.clickondetroit.com
Comments / 0