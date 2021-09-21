CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon's health, role for postseason are big question marks

By Bruce Levine
670 The Score
670 The Score
 8 days ago

With the White Sox in line to begin the playoffs on Oct. 7, question marks loom about left-hander Carlos Rodon’s health and what role he could fill.

