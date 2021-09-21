White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon's health, role for postseason are big question marks

We don’t yet know how the story of the 2021 White Sox will end, but we do know that it can’t be written without the string of hot weeks from unexpected sources that bridged the gap during the months missed by Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert. From Yermín Mercedes to Jake Lamb to Brian Goodwin to Adam Engel to Jake Burger to Gavin Sheets, they all plugged the hole at DH for multiple weeks when it appeared the Sox could turn to no one else.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO