CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Brings High-Pitch Heavy Metal to Trio of Insurance Commercials

By Joe DiVita
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Judas Priest's Rob Halford, known to all as the 'Metal God,' has been cast as 'The Rocker' in a new commercial advertising campaign from Plymouth Rock Assurance, a New Jersey-based insurance corporation. The Rocker... Plymouth Rock... get it?. In each of the three commercials, seen below, Halford is positioned alongside...

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford on Black Sabbath, Metallica, and His Favorite Songs of All Time

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has always stuck up for heavy metal’s place in pop culture. So it was no surprise that when the singer, known to his fans as the “Metal God,” submitted his ballot for Rolling Stone’s new 500 Greatest Songs of All Time ranking, 90 percent of his Top Ten tunes were certified headbangers. Halford was one of more than 250 artists, journalists, and industry figures to weigh in on the new list. He recently caught up with Rolling Stone to break down his picks, singing the praises of Ozzy Osbourne, Ronnie James Dio, and Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
bravewords.com

JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Breaks Down His Ballot For Rolling Stone‘s "500 Greatest Songs Of All Time" List; Includes Songs By BLACK SABBATH, SLAYER, DIO, MOTÖRHEAD And More; Video

When Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford submitted his ballot for Rolling Stone’s new "500 Greatest Songs Of All Time" rankings, nearly all of his Top 10 tunes were certified headbangers. Halford was one of more than 250 artists, journalists, and industry figures to weigh in on the new list. He...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Explains JUDAS PRIEST's 'Gigantic, Huge, Inflatable Bull'

JUDAS PRIEST's first pandemic-era tour, the rescheduled "50 Heavy Metal Years" North American trek, kicked off on September 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania and will conclude on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Asked in a new interview with LifeMinute what fans can expect to see at each concert on the tour, PRIEST singer Rob Halford said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, this is unique. JUDAS PRIEST became famous not only for our music but for the show, the spectacle that we've been putting on for decades… We give you an indelible metal memory, so when you've seen or witnessed a JUDAS PRIEST show, that lives in your heart and your mind forever. So this is an opportunity for us to really do those things but on a new dimension. We've created this really cool set — it's like a factory.
READING, PA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Is 'Just Not Interested' In Hearing TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS-Era JUDAS PRIEST Albums

In a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford was asked if he has listened to "Demolition" and "Jugulator", the two albums PRIEST made with singer Tim "Ripper" Owens during a period in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Halford was out of the band. "No. I still haven't," he said. "This might sound selfish, but because it's not me singing, I'm not attracted to it. I sound like a twat, but I'm really just not interested. And that's no disrespect to Ripper, 'cause he's a friend of mine."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Halford
shutter16.com

Judas Priest Crushes Charlotte With the Force of 50 Heavy Metal Years

In today’s disposable age, it’s hard to imagine things lasting more than a few years, let alone fifty. But as is usually the case, great things that are done well tend to endure. For heavy metal fans around the world, the staying power of Judas Priest is a symbol of the band’s importance to music and their dedication to their craft. Priest has become symbolic of the very essence of heavy metal music and who better to represent the legions of metalheads than the band that made us “Hell Bent for Leather” and taught us that “Living After Midnight” was indeed the way to do it. Of course, if we were busy “Breaking the Law” then all bets were off. Utilizing a twin guitar attack and the vocals of The Metal God himself, Rob Halford, Judas Priest would have us banging our heads for many, many years. To celebrate their five decades ruling the heavy metal kingdom, Judas Priest is out on the road bringing 50 Heavy Metal Years live and loud to a city near you. The tour was originally on the books for last year but due to the Covid pandemic was delayed until 2021. They recently paid a visit to the Queen City with the metal show of the summer at PNC Music Pavilion and brought the Swedish War Machine of Sabaton along for the ride.
MUSIC
umudynamo.com

Night Comes Down: Metal Masters Judas Priest & Sabaton Rock the Mahoning Valley

Live music has been in a tough spot for the last 18 months. The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 and its variants brought concerts to a halt, leaving bands to release albums and singles from seclusion. Touring was thought to be a pipe dream, something only attainable after herd immunity had been achieved. As weeks turned into months, fans and commentators debated whether live music would return to its normal, mass-congregation format. For fans of the veteran heavy metal band Judas Priest and newcomer Sabaton, however, the answer is clear; live music is back and louder than ever. The Mahoning Valley got a loud, live dose of the Metal Gods this Thursday evening, as Youngstown sang along with the band. The debate has been clearly settled; live music is back, and louder than ever.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
98.3 The Snake

Rob Halford Says Judas Priest Have Never Made ‘F— You’ Money

Rob Halford said Judas Priest have never risen to the level of making “fuck-you money,” despite 50 years of hard work. The singer recalled how at the beginning of their careers, they had to beg their first record label for enough financial support to be able to quit their day jobs and focus fully on music.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

(hennemusic) Judas Priest were joined by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett for a performance of the Fleetwood Mac classic, "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)", at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY on September 26. Judas Priest - who famously covered the tune on their 1979 album,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Heavy Metal#Plymouth Rock Assurance#Sabaton
101.9 The Rock

Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Undergoes ‘Emergency Heart Surgery’

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner recently underwent "major emergency heart surgery." According to his girlfriend, Mariah Lynch, Faulkner is now recovering. "Thank you to everyone for all your messages," Lynch, daughter of former Dokken guitarist George Lynch, wrote on Instagram. "Richie underwent major emergency heart surgery. He is stable and resting. If you know him, you know how tough and strong he is. So tough that he finished the show and kept the hair flips coming. There's no one like him. We'd be lost without him."
MUSIC
Macomb Daily

Ex-Judas Priest guitarist launches K.K.’s Priest, 5 Things to Know

He may not be in Judas Priest anymore, but the band is still very much a part of Keith “K.K.” Downing. The guitarist, who co-founded Priest 50 years ago in Birmingham, England, left acrimoniously in 2011, and the relationship has not improved over the years. Downing takes particular umbrage at some of his former bandmates’ contention that he retired from music. He documented some of the issues in his 2018 memoir “Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest.”
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Audacy

Judas Priest postpone dates due to guitarist’s hospitalization

Another postponement has hit the Judas Priest camp as guitarist Richie Faulkner has been hospitalized with "major heart condition issues," forcing the rescheduling of dates on the Metal titans’ current North American outing. Listen to your favorite Rock music now on Audacy and check out our all-new exclusive stations curated...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy