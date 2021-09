Now making East L.A. her home, singer / songwriter St. Panther has shared a late-summer jammer with the release of “Problems,” one of the first singles since the release of her much loved These Days EP. Glowing piano tumbles give way to the snap-elastic-bounce of rubbery bass as Panther — in that ever-soothing, raspy croon of theirs — evokes breathlessly the anxieties and bittersweetness of life. A tender confessional that builds on her penchant for mixing her love of R&B and soul with bedroom-pop lushness, “Problems” is as much a tender confessional about our “collective turbulence,” as she calls it, as it is a key-twinkling smooth soul jam you can find some funky catharsis to.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO