CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UK inflation expectations jump in September - Citi/YouGov

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jyMO_0c3MvodO00
Shoppers walk down Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next year and over the longer-term jumped this month, raising the risk that the Bank of England will tighten policy to stop them becoming unmoored, Citi said on Tuesday.

The British public's expectations for inflation over the next 12 months surged by a full percentage point in September to 4.1% and expectations for five to 10 years' time rose to 3.8%, Citi said, based on its monthly survey with pollsters YouGov.

"Today's data, especially the movement in long-term expectations, suggest that growing risks inflation expectations could become de-anchored to the upside. The sharp increase risks a hawkish response from the MPC this week," Citi said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scottish economy set to return to pre-pandemic levels quicker than expected

Scotland’s economy is set to recover to pre-pandemic levels earlier than previously thought but economists are warning of disruption over winter caused by inflation, supply chain shortages and a possible spike in unemployment.The Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) has reported strong economic growth in the second quarter of 2021 but said there are significant risks that could see the recovery “flatten off or even go into reverse”.The Strathclyde University research institute now forecasts economic growth of 6.5% in 2021 and 4.8% in 2022, with the economy returning to pre-pandemic levels by April next year – three months earlier than expected.Its...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jobs uncertainty as £70bn furlough scheme draws to end

The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...
ECONOMY
investing.com

UK 5-year RPI inflation expectations gauge rise to highest in over 10 years

LONDON (Reuters) - A closely watched gauge of financial markets' medium-term expectations for British inflation rose to its highest in more than a decade, potentially raising concerns at the Bank of England that inflation expectations are rising too quickly. Five-year five-year forward inflation expectations rose to 3.9054% on Tuesday, up...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Shop price decline slows as rising costs filter through to consumers

The decline in shop prices slowed in September in “clear signs” that rising commodity and transport costs, labour shortages and Brexit red tape are filtering through to consumers, figures suggest.Shop prices decreased by 0.5% year-on-year from 0.8% in August, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ index.It is a significant slowdown from 1.2% deflation in July, amid fears that supply chain disruption is increasing costs for retailers who could pass some of this cost to customers.Food prices rose year-on-year for the first time in six months, up 0.1% in September, while some non-food products such as DIY and gardening saw the highest rate...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Citi#Uk#British#The Bank Of England#Mpc
The Independent

House prices increasing by £44 per day on average, Zoopla index shows

House prices increased by £44 per day on average in the six months leading up to August, according to an index.This was up from £30 per day typically over the previous six months (July 2020 to January 2021), Zoopla said.Across the UK, the average house price in August was £235,000 which is a record high for Zoopla’s index.The average property has piled £17,508 onto its value since March 2020, the month that the coronavirus lockdowns in the UK started.But there have been big variations and not everywhere has seen prices increasing.We expect the market to remain busy compared to historical...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

UK trucker shortage tows inflation in its wake

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - One way to stop a run on a bank is to drive a lorry-load of cash up to the front door and unload it in full public view. When the panic is caused by a shortage of drivers, as is the case at Britain’s petrol stations, that solution is not available. Handing out temporary visas to foreign hauliers or drafting in the army minimises the short-term disruption. The only long-term solution – sharply higher wages for truckers – puts further fire under inflation.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

UK forced to borrow more than expected as soaring inflation bites

The UK government was forced to borrow more than expected in August as soaring inflation pushed up debt interest payments. The Office for National Statistics said the government’s budget deficit – the gap between spending and income – dropped to £20.5bn in August from about £26bn in the same month a year earlier as Britain’s economy recovers from lockdown.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

UK public inflation expectations tick higher in August: BoE survey

LONDON (Reuters) -The British public’s expectations for inflation rose last month but remained within levels seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a recent jump in headline inflation, a Bank of England survey showed on Friday. Inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 2.7% in August from...
BUSINESS
atlanticcitynews.net

British 2021 inflation jumps by 3.2 percent, highest on record

LONDON, England: August saw inflation rates in the U.K. soaring to the highest-ever recorded rate, official figures show. Inflation rose to 3.2 percent in the year through August from last month's 2 percent, according to the Office for National Statistics. Because inflation has risen by more than one percentage point...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's Javid says inflation jump is likely temporary

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid, a former finance minister, said on Wednesday he thought the 3.2% jump in inflation in August was probably a temporary increase but keeping an eye on inflation would make sense for governments around the world. "My view is I think...
BUSINESS
yourmoney.com

Record inflation jump overshadows savings rate rises

Figures published today show the consumer price index (CPI) jumped to 3.2 per cent in August, up from 2 per cent in July. This is the highest rate in almost a decade and the biggest monthly increase since records began in 1997. To counter its eroding effects, savers need an...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling edges up after UK inflation jump

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sterling edged up on Wednesday after data showed British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month, fuelling expectations the Bank of England could act sooner to hike rates. Consumer prices in Britain rose by 3.2% in annual terms last month, the biggest monthly...
BUSINESS
investing.com

UK inflation posts record jump to hit 9-year peak in August

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's inflation rate hit its highest in almost a decade last month after a record jump that was largely fuelled by a rebound in restaurant prices which were artificially pushed down a year ago by government subsidies. Consumer prices in August rose by 3.2% year-on-year, the highest annual...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pound Sterling Steady As U.K. Inflation Jumps

The British pound has reversed directions and is in positive territory on Wednesday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3823, up 0.15% on the day. The reopening of the UK economy in July has fuelled a rise in inflation, and August CPI surged 3.2% (YoY), up sharply from 2.0% in July. The BoE has taken a page from the Federal Reserve’s playbook, insisting that higher inflation is temporary. I don’t expect the Bank to change its tune, despite the August numbers. Still,
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

UK posts the biggest jump in annual inflation on record

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the U.K. rose at their fastest recorded rate during August as global supply shortages and higher wages accentuated the uptick from pandemic-related discounts a year ago, official figures showed Wednesday. The Office for National Statistics said inflation accelerated to 3.2% in the year through...
BUSINESS
CNN

UK inflation spikes at record rate in August

London (CNN Business) — UK inflation rose at the fastest rate in at least 24 years in August as the price of transportation, restaurant meals and used cars spiked dramatically. The annual rate of inflation rose by 3.2% in August, up from 2% in the 12 months to July, Britain's...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

UK inflation hits 3.2% in August, above 2.9% expected, GBP/USD rises

The UK Consumer Price Index has risen by 3.2% YoY in August, above 2.9% expected. On a monthly basis, CPI is up 0.7% vs. 0.5% that was predicted. Core CPI rose by 3.1% yearly, also above 2.9% projected. Other measures also exceeded estimates. GBP/USD has hit a daily high of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy