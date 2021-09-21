CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Without mentioning China, Biden says 'we are not seeking a new Cold War' at UN speech

By Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden used his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday to declare the U.S. is shifting from "relentless war" to "relentless diplomacy" as he urged foreign leaders to meet the greatest challenges facing the world: the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

"We stand, in my view, at an inflection point in history," Biden said. "Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past, we are fixing our eyes and devoting our resources to the challenges that hold the keys to our collective future."

Biden called on leaders to quickly step up vaccination efforts and expand access to COVID-19 treatments. He touted the U.S. COVID global response, which includes an investment of more than $15 billion, as a "dose of hope" and said he would announce additional commitments at his virtual COVID-19 summit Wednesday.

"Our security, our prosperity and our very freedoms are interconnected as never before. And so, I believe, we must work together as never before," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQtoH_0c3MvPW700
President Joe Biden waits for a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, September 20, 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP via Getty Images

The president also used the diplomatic speech to underscore the U.S. is "not seeking a new Cold War," a message directly aimed at China.

"We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs," he said without explicitly mentioning Beijing. "All the major powers of the world have a duty, in my view, to carefully manage their relationships so they do not tip from responsible competition into conflict."

And he reiterated climate change as a "code red for humanity," calling on countries to step up ahead of the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow next month. Biden announced he would work with Congress to double his commitment of $5.7 billion per year to help developing countries cope with the impacts of climate change.

Biden, who's faced questions over U.S. credibility in the wake of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, emphasized his administration's commitment to rebuilding alliances over the last nine months, including by reassuring NATO and European allies and rejoining multilateral agreements that his predecessor left.

"We're back at the table in international forums, especially the United Nations, Biden said, "to focus attention and spur global action and shared challenges."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Without mentioning China, Biden says 'we are not seeking a new Cold War' at UN speech

AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
U.S. POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

