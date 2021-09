David Weir is proud to be on the verge of competing in a 22nd consecutive London Marathon and is ready to push himself to the limit to secure another victory.The 42-year-old has enjoyed huge success in England’s capital, triumphing on eight occasions in the men’s wheelchair race.Weir, widely regarded as one of Britain’s great Paralympians was seconds away from making it nine London titles in 2020 but was pipped to top spot by Canada’s Brent Lakatos and faces competition from Berlin champion Marcel Hug and American Daniel Romanchuk on Sunday.This will be my 22nd London Marathon in a row...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO