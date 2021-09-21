CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

1 shot in central Fresno, police investigating

 8 days ago
A man has been rushed to a hospital after he was shot in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Fresno police say they found the victim near Broadway Street and Franklin Avenue shortly before 9:30 am.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up the shooting. No suspect description has been released at this time.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

