Last Friday, the Lady Yeguas hosted Richards, winning at home in four sets 25-17, 25- 13, 28-30, 25-11. The Lady Yeguas were led by Emma Kovasovic with 14 kills, two aces, a block and 12 assists. Camia Martin also had a good match with 14 kills, an ace, two blocks and five digs. Somerville was scheduled to host Burton on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Next, the Lady Yeguas will travel to Dime Box this…

8 DAYS AGO