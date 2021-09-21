CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blu-ray Review: THROW DOWN, Get Back Up Again, Says Johnnie To

By Peter Martin Managing Editor
screenanarchy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven the losers get lucky sometimes. The film is now available on Blu-ray and DVD The Criterion Collection. Three films directed by Johnnie To were released in 2004: Breaking News, Yesterday Once More and Throw Down, a spiritual sequel of sorts to the previous year's Running on Karma. Like that...

But of all these films, To said in an interview in 2005, Throw Down was his favorite. It’s a film about three misfits: a drunken club owner and fallen judo champion trying to scam and gamble his way to enough money to pay his debts; a sprightly young singer searching for her big break into show business; and a hungry novice fighter who lives only to challenge other people and improve his skills. These characters might have made for a love triangle in a romantic comedy, or a trio of lost souls fated for tragedy in a gritty crime saga. But instead, To places them in a film about the sport of judo, paying homage to Akira Kurosawa and his debut film, the 1943 martial-arts movie Sanshiro Sugata, about a headstrong judo student’s physical and moral education. This also allows To to express his belief in the virtue of struggle and self-improvement. As he told film scholar Stephen Teo, Throw Down “is about taking a positive view of life. So positive that whatever happens to you, it doesn’t mean that you are without hope or that you will die.”
