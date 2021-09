Roger Federer was the biggest absentee in the 2021 Laver Cup, a competition that is now held every year and which features some of the best tennis players on the planet. The twenty-time winner of Slam tournaments arrived in Boston this time as a 'fan' and found himself in the stands to watch the matches of the event; despite this, the public cheered him every time the Swiss was framed on the maxi screens and appeared in the area of ​​the pitch.

