Pregnant and struggling to sleep? These products will be a godsend

Last year, at the peak of lockdown, I got into the habit of doing something weird. I called it “sunscreen masking.” At the time, my skin was going haywire with stress breakouts, and to make matters worse, I was in lockdown at my parents’ house in Florida, where the constant sun made my acne spots dark and lingering. My solution at the time was to slather my face in Zoca Lotion, a creamy, zinc-based Whole Foods-y sunscreen recommended to me by a facialist. It was… not wearable. The white cast was crazy. But I wasn’t seeing anyone, and the whiteness made it easy to guarantee I’d be covered everywhere. I told myself that slamming on my keyboard with a face covered in zinc was no different from writing in a clay mask, which had at that point been a generally agreed upon luxury of working from home. Plus, I also knew I was getting real skincare benefits. From the zinc, and its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties! My angry red breakouts subsided faster, my oily t-zone chilled itself out, and my dry patches stayed soothed and happy. Ergo, sunscreen masking.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO