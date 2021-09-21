Tuning In to the Sewanee Fog

“It was a foggy morning. The visibility was less than 20 feet. I had set out to find this photograph and several more like it. Foggy photographs are elusive. Rain had been forecast for the day and there was limited time for me to accomplish my mission. Wandering down a secluded lane in Oxford, I discovered ‘the spot,’ positioned my 30 year old camera, and was able to capture only 5 exposures before the rain began. I packed the car and found my way back to Oxford Road. While making this image, a woman dressed in her pajamas with a sweater wrapped around her came out of the fog and asked, “What are you doing here?” I pointed out the scene and she agreed it would make a great photo. I always make an attempt to get permission to make photographs when on somebody’s land that’s not mine. Usually, this includes a copy of the photo for the landowner. Months later, I tried to find this location to deliver the photo. I have never been able to find that spot again because the “Oxford Fog” was so thick that morning.” “Oxford Fog” by Steve Lingeman.

OXFORD, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO