What to do if you’re the executor of a loved one’s estate — starting with when to pay the taxes

The tax agency said it'd send refunds for 2020 unemployment benefits through the end of summer, yet millions of taxpayers remain in limbo. Here's what we know. Summer has ended and presumably, so have the IRS' refunds for 2020 tax returns to those who were eligible for the $10,200 unemployment tax break. The tax agency said it would be making adjustments throughout the summer, but the last batch of refunds, which went out to some 1.5 million taxpayers, was nearly two months ago. The IRS hasn't announced whether or not the payment adjustments will be extended.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO